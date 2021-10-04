Auctus Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $24,398.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00341552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,237,765 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

