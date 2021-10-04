Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,209. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

