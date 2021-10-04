AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 3.59% of AutoZone worth $1,155,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $18.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,653.49. 684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,613.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.