Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1,871 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.