Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,416. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalon during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalon by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avalon by 57.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

