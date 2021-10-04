Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AWX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,416. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.28%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.