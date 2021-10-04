Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $3,994,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 4,379,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

