Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $3,994,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00.
Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 4,379,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.