Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 114,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

