Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Down 33.0% in September

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AVA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 334.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 38.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avista by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avista by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

