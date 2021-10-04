Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 9.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.98. 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

The company has a market cap of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

