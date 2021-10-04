Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 9.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.98. 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.
The company has a market cap of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
