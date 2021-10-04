B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $104.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.