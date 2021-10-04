B. Riley Comments on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

