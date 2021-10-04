B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Cadiz comprises approximately 0.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

