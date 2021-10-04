B. Riley Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 5.31% of Marchex worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. 38,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,896. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.