B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $5.27 Million in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger makes up approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of BRPMU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

