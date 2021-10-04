B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,000. Inspired Entertainment comprises 1.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 85.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

