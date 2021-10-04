B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $31.68 Million Investment in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,934,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,676,000. Tile Shop accounts for about 4.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 7.57% of Tile Shop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:TTSH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 91,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,857. The firm has a market cap of $415.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.01%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.