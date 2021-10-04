B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 1,031,375 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,375 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for approximately 10.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 19.21% of Alta Equipment Group worth $82,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,642 shares of company stock worth $315,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

