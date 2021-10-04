B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 940,000 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,000 shares during the period. Quantum accounts for approximately 6.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 13.07% of Quantum worth $52,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,771. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

