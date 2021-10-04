B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 708,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,406. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.