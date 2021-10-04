B. Riley Weighs in on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.74 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

