Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). Approximately 1,151,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,961,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.98.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

