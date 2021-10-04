Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,398 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 10.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Baidu worth $345,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $16,341,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,287. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

