Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Balancer has a total market cap of $152.54 million and $33.06 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.97 or 0.00044615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.