Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

BBVA stock remained flat at $$6.55 during trading on Monday. 1,922,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,300. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

