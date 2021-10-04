Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.