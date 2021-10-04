Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $31,106.62 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. 397,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,224. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

