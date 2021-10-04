Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,087 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.0% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 328,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 557,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The firm has a market cap of $365.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

