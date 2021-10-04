Bank of America Downgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Underperform

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.