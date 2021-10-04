Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.06

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 903734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $4,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

