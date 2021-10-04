Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.95

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.