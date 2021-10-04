Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 109,619 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,786,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

