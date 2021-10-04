Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 245,446 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 302.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $33,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $95.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.