Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,205,928 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1,250.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

TEVA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

