Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 42,331 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Abiomed worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $323.33 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.80. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

