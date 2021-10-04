Bank of Montreal Can Buys 195,439 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.34% of Encore Capital Group worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.