Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,959 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart stock opened at $139.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

