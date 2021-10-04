Bank of Montreal Can Buys 57,573 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Incyte worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 110.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.