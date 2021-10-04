Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,544 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 175.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 722,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 459,966 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

