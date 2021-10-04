Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.