Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.85 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.