Bank of Montreal Can Has $35.33 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Cboe Global Markets worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

