Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.49% of STAG Industrial worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

