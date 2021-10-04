Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 667,908 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 412.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Select Medical worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

