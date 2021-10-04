Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,207 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $344.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.