Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11,704.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

