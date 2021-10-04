Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Corning worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

