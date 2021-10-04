Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of AECOM worth $34,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. AECOM has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

