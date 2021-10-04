Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.