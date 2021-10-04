Bank of Montreal Can Sells 185,073 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $33,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,643,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,821,000 after purchasing an additional 327,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

