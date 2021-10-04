Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

